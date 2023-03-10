SkyCity appoints Shaun Philp as chief people and culture officer

Philp will take up the role on September 4.

Australia.- SkyCity has announced through a company filing that it has appointed Shaun Philp to the role of chief people and culture officer effective from September 4. The appointment is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

The casino operator said Philp has expertise in supporting leadership and culture transformation, innovation and business execution strategies across the telecommunications, financial services and infrastructure sectors. He served as the chief people officer at Chorus New Zealand Limited from 2017.

He has held senior leadership positions in Australia and New Zealand, including the position of general manager of human resources at AMP New Zealand. Philp has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Auckland and is a graduate of executive management programmes at the Harvard Business School and the London Business School.

Greg McNair, currently SkyCity’s general manager of employee services – people and culture Auckland, has been appointed as acting chief people and culture officer in the interim, effective from March 27.

Earlier this month, the company announced that from April 1 Carolyn Kidd will assume the newly created role of chief risk officer at the company. The move comes as the group faces alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws at its Adelaide casino property, identified by the Australian financial crimes watchdog (AUSTRAC).

See also: SkyCity posts first-half revenue of US$290.9m