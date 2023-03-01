SkyCity appoints Carolyn Kidd as chief risk officer

Kidd served as chief risk officer at Westpac New Zealand.

Carolyn Kidd will assume the newly-created position at SkyCity from April 1.

New Zealand.- SkyCity has announced that from April 1 Carolyn Kidd will assume the newly created role of chief risk officer at the company. The move comes as the group faces alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws at its Adelaide casino property, identified by the Australian financial crimes watchdog (AUSTRAC).

Subject to regulatory approval, Kidd will be charged with helping the casino ensure compliance with its regulatory obligations, including anti-money laundering compliance.

According to SkyCity, Kidd is “an experienced risk executive with an extensive career in the banking and finance industry.”

Her most recent role was chief risk officer at Westpac New Zealand, from February 2016 to June 2022. She is currently a director of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.

See also: SkyCity Adelaide independent review put on hold