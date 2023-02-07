SkyCity Adelaide independent review put on hold

The independent review of SkyCity’s Adelaide has been suspended until court proceedings against the casino have finished.

Australia.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has been informed that Brian Martin AO KC’s independent review into the suitability of SkyCity Adelaide has been put on hold. The review has been suspended pending the resolution of the civil penalty proceedings filed by the Australian Transaction Reports (AUSTRAC) and Analysis Centre against SkyCity Adelaide in the Federal Court of Australia on December 7.

The deadline for the review was set for February 1, but the commissioner says suitability cannot be assessed until the civil proceedings are resolved.

The company said: “The Commissioner has advised that he is considering his options regarding any action he should take whilst the independent review is on hold. SkyCity Adelaide continues a constructive dialogue with the Commissioner. Skycity and SkyCity Adelaide will continue to cooperate with Consumer and Business Services and any further requests for information and documents.”

The casino operator said it continues to implement its AML and host responsibility programmes to improve its AML and host responsibility processes and practices at SkyCity Adelaide.

South Australia premier doesn’t rule out changes for SkyCity Adelaide

South Australia’s premier, Peter Malinauskas, has said that he does not rule out significant changes to the way SkyCity’s Adelaide casino operates. Just what that entails will depend on the review of the casino being conducted by South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling regulator.

Malinauskas told ABC News the government expects SkyCity to “operate with integrity and abide by the law”. He said: “I believe that the management that is in place is committed to that exercise. We expect them to have the best interests of the South Australian community at heart. And the Brian Martin review allows examination around that.

“Continuous improvement to our AML/CTF (anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing) and host responsibility programs is a key priority for SkyCity Adelaide.”