SkyCity and TAB oppose planned licensing system for online casinos in New Zealand

New Zealand.- SkyCity and the TAB have reportedly written to minister of internal affairs Brooke van Velden to oppose the government’s plan to open the online gambling market to up to 15 operators.

According to RNZ, SkyCity proposed that only five licences be issued and that they be awarded exclusively to companies incorporated in New Zealand. TAB warned that an open market could undermine the existing domestic gambling businesses while allowing multinational companies to dominate.

Van Velden appeared to be unmoved by the entreaties. She said: “They are looking out for themselves, right? I’m not here to look out for Sky City. I’m not here to look out for any established particular casino or their brands. I’m here to ensure that we have a fair marketplace and a fair, regulated market.”

She added: “I have considered whether or not it should be domestic priority or offshore priority. I think it’s fair just to allow anybody to bid for one of the licenses, rather than try and say, just because you’re here and you’ve been established for years in New Zealand, you’re necessarily a better operator.”

The licensing system for online casinos in New Zealand is expected to be operational by early 2026. The minimum age for online gambling will be 18, and licensees will be able to offer casino games only, not sports betting or lottery products.

Advertising by licensed gambling operators will be allowed, although there will be strict limits and no sponsorship. It will be illegal for unlicensed operators to offer services to New Zealanders, and those who don’t have a licence could face penalties of up to NZ$5m (US$2.8m). Licensed operators will be subject to taxation, including a 12 per cent gambling duty and a problem gambling levy. However, they will not be required to allocate funds to community programmes.