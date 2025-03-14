PAGCOR opens new socio-civic centre in Bataan

The new facility was built with PHP50m (US$872.500) in funding from PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a new civic centre in Bataan. The two-story structure was constructed with a PHP50m (US$872.500) grant from PAGCOR and was completed last August. Since then, it has been used as a learning facility for students at Governor Efren B. Pascual Sr. Orani Integrated Central School (GEPS-OICS) to replace makeshift classrooms.

School principal Ariel Valencia said, “The PAGCOR Socio-Civic Centre serves as a temporary solution to our classroom shortage problem. “Now, our Grade 11 and Grade 12 students are holding classes in spacious and comfortable learning spaces, positively impacting their performance.”

PAGCOR and Orani officials, along with teachers and students of GEPS-OICS, pose for a photo during the inauguration of the new PAGCOR Socio-Civic Centre.

The building’s inauguration was led by PAGCOR vice president for corporate social responsibility group Ramon Stephen Villaflor and Orani Mayor Efren Pascual Jr.

Villaflor said, “This socio-civic centre is being maximised as a classroom, providing the youths of Orani with a decent learning environment. We made this possible because of PAGCOR and the municipality of Orani’s strong partnership.”

Mayor Pascual thanked PAGCOR for the new facility, which will also serve as an evacuation centre and venue for other community events.

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated a total of 47 socio-civic centres in the country while 24 other structures are nearing completion.