SkyCity agrees to pay US$124.9m to resolve Auckland car park dispute

The High Court of New Zealand had previously ruled in favour of the casino operator.

SkyCity Entertainment Group and MPF Parking NZ Limited have agreed that the car park will return to the casino operator.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has reached a commercial resolution with MPF Parking NZ Limited (MPF) over a dispute about a long-term concession agreement linked to the SkyCity Auckland car park.

According to a company filing, SkyCity will regain control of the car park on January 31. As part of the resolution, it will pay compensation of AU$204m (US$124.9m) to MPF. In November, the High Court of New Zealand had ruled in favour of the casino operator’s interpretation of the concession agreement.

The company stated: “SkyCity looks forward to working with MPF on the orderly transfer back to SkyCity of the Auckland car park business, which is a high-quality, integrated operating asset that is a key driver of local gaming visitation.”

See also: SkyCity lowers forecast for 2024