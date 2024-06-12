SkyCity Adelaide independent review to resume in June

The review was put on hold in February 2023 due to civil penalty proceedings initiated by AUSTRAC.

Australia.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has reported through a company filing that Brian Martin AO KC’s independent review into the suitability of SkyCity Adelaide will resume on June 11. Martin is expected to report his findings to the Acting Commissioner by December 31, though this deadline may be extended if necessary.

The review was initially commissioned in July 2022 by the former commissioner to assess the suitability of SkyCity Adelaide to hold its casino licence and to evaluate SkyCity’s status as a close associate. However, the review was put on hold in February 2023 due to civil penalty proceedings initiated by AUSTRAC against SkyCity Adelaide. However, on June 7, the Federal Court of Australia approved a AU$67m settlement agreement between SkyCity Adelaide and AUSTRAC.

In its filing, SkyCity stated SkyCity Adelaide has pledged to cooperate fully with Consumer and Business Services and the Acting Commissioner throughout the review process.