SJM takes part in Experience Macao Carnival in Hong Kong

SJM Resorts highlighted Macau’s tourism offerings.

Macau.- SJM Resorts took part in the Experience Macao Carnival held by the Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) at the East Point City 1/F Atrium in Hong Kong from May 17 to 19. The SJM booth highlighted “Macau’s unique Sino-Portuguese influence” and took photos with SJM’s mascot, Sam the rooster.

SJM collaborated with the Wushu General Association of Macau to present a martial arts performance featuring Macau’s gold medalists. It also highlighted its support for upcoming events, such as the 2024 SJM Macau International Dragon Boat Races scheduled for June 8 to 10, and the Moomin Wonderful Encounter – Joyous Adventure in Macau interactive exhibition running until August 31.

Among the guests at the opening ceremony were Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of MGTO; Vic Lam, head of the division of culture, tourism, MICE, trade, and commerce of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao InDepth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Joseph Liu, senior vice president of marketing of SJM.

A week ago, the company also participated in the Macao Week in Jakarta, Indonesia. Roadshows will be held in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in the coming weeks.