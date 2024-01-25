SJM Resorts adds new non-gaming attractions at Grand Lisboa Palace

The company has unveiled a martial arts arena and AI wonderland.

Macau.- SJM Resorts has introduced new non-gaming amenities into Grand Lisboa Palace with a Martial Arts Arena and an AI Wonderland. The former incorporates VR and LiDAR technology for martial arts training. The AI Wonderland has interactive AI games and classes, combining education with entertainment.

Daisy Ho, CEO of SJM, said the company was committed to Macau’s diversification strategy and outlined a goal of cultivating a younger generation’s interest in science and technology. SJM Resorts plans to introduce artificial intelligence training courses.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook for SJM Holdings and upgraded its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from “negative” to “stable”, with the company’s rating affirmed at ‘BB-‘.

