SJM Holdings to pay second bonus instalment

Macau.- Through a social media post, SJM Holdings has confirmed that it will provide the second instalment of an annual living subsidy to eligible employees. The sum amounts to either 2 months or 1.5 months of salary.

The first payment of the “annual living subsidy” was made on January 6 as a move to reward employees for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SJM Holdings has recently announced that it has reached an agreement with a banking syndicate led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) for syndicated loan facilities worth up to HK$19bn (US$2.4bn).

The new loan facilities have a maturity date of June 20, 2028, and an effective interest rate at HIBOR [Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate] or MAIBOR [Macau Interbank Offered Rate] plus 1.25 per cent –2.25 per cent.

In the same statement, SJM also confirmed that on June 23 it entered into a Concession Amendment Contract to extend its Macau gaming concession from June 26 to December 31.