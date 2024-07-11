Singapore receives 1.25 million visitors in June

Visitor arrivals rose by 10.7 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that Singapore registered 1.25 million visitor arrivals in June. The figure was up 10.7 per cent in year-on-year terms but down 2.34 per cent when compared to the previous month.

The were 925,720 overnight visitors, up 11.3 per cent compared to last year but 4 per cent lower than in May. Of the total arrivals, 217,650 were from China. Indonesia was the second largest source market, supplying 200,080 visitors. The third largest was India, supplying 120,380.

In the first half of the year, Singapore received 8.24 million tourists, including 1.45 million from China, an 80.1 per cent recovery from the same period in 2019. In February, China and Singapore launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement.