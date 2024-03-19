Singapore police probe alleged illegal horse betting

Singapore police are investigating six men aged 63 to 77.

Singapore.- The Singapore Police Force is investigating six people, aged between 63 and 77, suspected of being involved in illegal horse betting. The probe follows enforcement operations conducted by officers from Woodlands Police near Yishun Avenue on March 17.

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly acting as a bookmaker while five men are assisting with investigations after allegedly placing bets. Police seized over SG$4,500 in cash, along with a mobile phone and gambling paraphernalia.

The investigation is being conducted under the Gambling Control Act 2022. People found gambling with unlawful service providers can face fines of up to SG$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Those found operating unlawful betting can be fined up to SG$500,000 and imprisoned for a maximum of seven years. Agents can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.