73 under investigation in Singapore over alleged illegal horse betting

The Singapore Police Force carried out a series of raids.

Singapore.- The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reported that 70 men and 3 women, aged between 52 and 93, are under investigation for alleged involvement in illegal horse betting activities. Those arrested were identified following a series of raids conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and seven Police Land Divisions from October 30 to November 10. Police seized over SG$43,000 (US$32,035) in cash and mobile phones.

The SPF said: “This is the first major operation against illegal horse betting activities following the closure of Singapore Turf Club on 5 October 2024. This targeted enforcement operation is part of ongoing efforts to address illegal gambling in Singapore. This crackdown serves as a stern warning to those involved in any form of illegal gambling. The Police do not condone any form of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against anyone who is involved in those activities.”

Singapore Pools is the only permitted sports, lottery and horse betting operator in Singapore. Under Section 20(2) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person who gambles in Singapore or knows a premise is an unlawful gambling venue can be fined up to SG$10,000 (US$7,450) and imprisoned for up to six months. Under Section 18(3)(a), any person found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator can face a fine up to SG$500,000 (US$372,500) and imprisonment up to seven years.

Amendments to Casino Control Act

Amendments to the Casino Control Act came into effect on October 30. Under the revised rules, it is now an offence for “any person” to destroy or falsify documents, knowing that the document is required by the GRA. The amendment also aligns penalties for offences related to casino operations with similar laws in other areas. This includes increased penalties for providing false or misleading information to GRA and a minor refusing to give particulars or using false evidence of age to enter a casino.

The bill also gives the GRA the power to take disciplinary action against operators and special employees for regulatory breaches even after their licences have lapsed if the disciplinary action had commenced before the licence lapsing. The GRA retains the authority to regulate gaming software used on mobile devices within casino premises.

The bill also transfers the authority to authorise the primary stakeholders of casino operators from the GRA to the Minister for Home Affairs, which the government sees as more suited to “guarantee ongoing harmony between the integrated resorts (IRs) and the strategic goals of the Singapore government.” The GRA must approve all casino games, gaming machines, and chips.

The bill also gives the GRA the power to regulate betting and lotteries in casinos in addition to games of chance. Additional measures include returning entry levies for Singapore citizens and permanent residents to SG$150 daily and SG$3,000 annually after a period of lower rates.