Shin Hwa World expects to post substantial decrease in full-year loss
Shin Hwa World expects its consolidated loss to be down by up to 85 per cent year-on-year.
South Korea.- Shin Hwa World Limited, the company formerly known as Landing International Development, has announced that it expects a ‘substantial decrease’ in its consolidated net loss for 2022. It expects the figure to be between 65 and 85 per cent less when compared to the previous year despite a drop in revenue from gaming.
The company attributed the expected decrease in its consolidated net loss to six factors.
- Steady growth in domestic consumption at Jeju Shinhwa World, which led to an increase in revenue generated from the integrated resort segment.
- A decrease in amortisation and depreciation.
- A decrease in operating expenses due to stringent cost controls.
- A decrease in finance costs owing to partial loan repayment during the year.
- The reversal of trade and other receivables impairment.
- A possible impact from the recognition of impairment on intangible assets.
Shin Hwa World is still in the process of assessing the impairment loss on intangible assets. Full-year results will be published in late March.
The group operates Jeju Shinhwa World integrated resort in South Korea. Last September, it reported consolidated revenue of nearly HK$691m for the second half of the year, up 45.1 per cent year-on-year.