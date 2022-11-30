Landing International shareholders approve name change to Shin Hwa World

Landing International Development will take the name of its flagship property.

South Korea.- Landing International Development has received shareholder approval to change its name to Shin Hwa World Limited. At a general meeting held yesterday (November 29), 100 per cent of the votes were favour of the change to take the name of the company’s flagship property on Jeju island

The change will come into effect once the names are registered in Bermuda and Hong Kong. The board had said the proposed name was in the best interests of the group and shareholders and will benefit the group’s future business development by providing a more accurate corporate image and clearer identity.

The company said further announcements will be made to inform shareholders of the effective date of the change of company name, details of the new stock short names for the share trading, the new logo and new website address.

The group operates Jeju Shinhwa World integrated resort in South Korea. In September, it reported consolidated revenue of nearly HK$691m for the second half of the year, up 45.1 per cent year-on-year.