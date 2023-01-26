SCCG Management opens new office in Bangkok

Kent Jenkins has been appointed director of the new operation.

Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has launched a new regional office for Asia.

Thailand.- SCCG Management, a management advisory firm specialising in the gaming industry, has launched SCCG Asia and opened a new office in Bangkok, Thailand. The office aims to provide solutions and resources for existing SCCG client partners looking to enter Asia’s gambling market.

SCCG ASIA will be led by Kent Jenkins, who has been appointed as the director of the office, which will provide management advisory services to casinos, igaming, sports betting and esports firms.

Stephen Crystal, founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of SCCG – ASIA and to have Kent Jenkins at the helm.

“We believe that the Asian market for the gambling industry is poised for significant growth and we are confident that this regional campaign will help our client partners navigate this dynamic market and achieve success.”

Jenkins added: “I am thrilled to join SCCG and take on the role of leading the regional campaign for SCCG – ASIA. I am eager to work with Stephen and his talented team of industry leaders boasting over 30 years of experience in the gambling industry. I’m excited to utilize my resources and experience to drive growth and success for SCCG in the region.”

According to the firm, the Asian market offers significant potential for growth in the gambling industry since the continent has a large population and a growing middle class with disposable income.

