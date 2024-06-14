Sands Expo & Convention Centre gains Singapore MICE Sustainability Certification

It’s the first MICE venue to achieve the new sustainability certification.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Expo & Convention Centre has become the first venue to be awarded the Singapore MICE Sustainability Certification (MSC). Introduced in January by the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS) with support from the Singapore Tourism Board, the certification aims to promote environmental standards in the MICE sector.

Businesses are evaluated for management across various sustainability pillars. Sands Expo & Convention Centre received gold certification, the top level.

Meridith Beaujean, Marina Bay Sands’ executive director of sustainability, said: “Being acknowledged at the highest Gold tier under the new Singapore MICE Sustainability Certification is a recognition of the immense effort we put into incorporating sustainability into the dynamic meetings industry, from our building infrastructure to our waste management strategy and our innovative circularity solutions to our local, regional and sustainable menu offerings.

“Sustainability is integrated into every facet of our business operations and this accolade gives us encouragement to continue our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Ong Wee Min, vice president of Sales and MICE, at Marina Bay Sands, added: “As a trailblazer in the meetings industry, we have made sustainability a baseline for all events at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, encouraging clients to incorporate green elements into their events and accelerating training for our Team Members to become sustainability advocates.

“We will continue to push the boundaries as a leader of sustainable events as we support Singapore’s ambition to be the World’s Best MICE City.”

Marina Bay Sands generated net revenue of US$1.16bn in the first quarter of the year. The figure was up 9.1 per cent sequentially and up 36.6 per cent when compared to last year.

Casino revenue was up 44.86 per cent year-on-year from US$593m to US$859m. Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 9.7 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms and 51.5 per cent when compared to last year to US$597m. Rolling chip volume was US$8.24bn, up 13.8 per cent on the preceding quarter.