Marina Bay Sands revenue up 9.1% in Q1

Net revenue reached US$1.16bn in the first quarter.

Singapore.- Las Vegas Sands has reported that Marina Bay Sands (MBS) generated net revenue of US$1.16bn in the first quarter of the year. The figure was up 9.1 per cent sequentially and up 36.6 per cent when compared to last year.

Casino revenue was up 44.86 per cent year-on-year from US$593m to US$859m. Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 9.7 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms and 51.5 per cent when compared to last year to US$597m. Rolling chip volume was US$8.24bn, up 13.8 per cent on the preceding quarter.

Marina Bay Sands Tower IV development to begin in 2025

Earlier this month, Marina Bay Sands announced that the development of its Tower IV is to begin by July 2025 for completion by July 2029. Covering approximately 153,100 square metres, the tower’s room count has been reduced from 1,000 to 587. The integrated resort currently has 2,561 rooms and suites.

The fourth tower will also feature a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, augmenting MBS’s capacity for events and concerts, dedicated space for MICE tourism, and new food and beverage options and nightlife attractions. The project received approval from Singapore’s authorities earlier this year.