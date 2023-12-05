Sands China, Tencent Video, and Maoyan partner for Macau events

They will host large-scale events in Macau.

Macau.- Sands China has entered into a partnership with Tencent Video and Maoyan Entertainment to host events in Macau. The events will include live performances, concerts, films, TV series, variety shows, sports, and cultural activities.

The collaboration also involves content creation for lifestyle and entertainment programmes, strategic online marketing and promotion efforts. Events will include the Tencent Video All Star Night 2023, with ticket sales managed by Maoyan.

Sands China’s entertainment venues include the Cotai Arena, which has a seating capacity of 15,000, and the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Macao, which can accommodate up to 1,800 people. The Londoner Macao resort features the Londoner Arena, which can seat up to 6,000 people, and the Londoner Theater, which has a capacity of 1,700. The Parisian Macao resort has the Parisian Theater, which can seat up to 1,200 people.

The company posted net revenue was US$1.78bn in the third quarter of the year, up from US$251m a year earlier and up 9.9 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was US$631m, a 16.6 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

Macau authorities have emphasised that the city should develop non-gaming activities to diversify its economy. This was taken into account when considering applications for the new 10-year Macau gaming concessions that began in January. Macau’s six casino operators have jointly pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and to explore overseas markets.