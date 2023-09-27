Sands China partners with Kakao Pay in bid to attract Korean tourism

The collaboration aims to facilitate cross-border mobile payments for South Korean tourists.

Macau.- Sands China has established a partnership with Kakao Pay, a South Korean mobile payment and digital wallet service. The collaboration also involves Macau Pass SA, which operates a contactless smartcard that can be used to pay for bus fares, shopping and dining.

The casino operator said the collaboration aimed to attract more Korean tourists by facilitating seamless transactions for those visiting Macau. Its launch coincides with the annual Chuseok festival, when many South Koreans travel.

Sun Ho, the chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, expressed optimism about the collaboration’s potential to create a connected international digital payment ecosystem.

See also: Macau hotel occupancy to surpass pre-pandemic levels, MHA says