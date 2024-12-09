Sands China signs multiyear deal with the NBA

The deal will include two preseason games on October 10 and October 12, 2025.

Macau.- Sands China has signed a multiyear deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to bring the NBA China Games to Macau in 2025. The partnership will start with two preseason games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns to be held at The Venetian Arena on October 10, and October 12, 2025.

Throughout the year, the NBA and the casino operator will host fan activities, community outreach and lifestyle events. There will be an NBA Fan Day in the week of the games, featuring celebrity performances and chances for fans to watch teams, celebrities and influencers in on-court activities and skill competitions. Before the games, an NBA Flagship Store will open at The Londoner Macao, offering NBA merchandise from brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Wilson and NBA Kids.

The NBA China Games 2025 will be available in over 200 countries and territories through television, digital media, and social media.

The announcement was made at The Londoner Arena. NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) president and chief operating officer and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, and Sands China Ltd. (SCL) president and chief executive officer Grant Chum were present, joined by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) global executive vice president of Global Partnerships Catherine Carlson, Phoenix Suns executive vice president & chief revenue officer Dan Costello and NBA legends Ray Allen, DeMarcus Cousins, Stephon Marbury, Tracy McGrady, Cuttino Mobley and Tony Parker.

Tatum said: “Bringing preseason games to Macau will showcase the excitement of the NBA to fans in one of the world’s emerging hubs for sports. The Nets and the Suns feature an exciting mix of established and rising stars, and we look forward to engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community in Macao through these games and a variety of interactive events, youth development programs and social impact initiatives.”

Dumont added: “NBA basketball is a global sport that attracts people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures. It creates exciting experiences that connect people while playing a positive role in communities. Sands is honoured to bring The NBA China Games to Macao so that the most elite level of basketball can be experienced directly by the fans who are so passionate about it. We look forward to welcoming the NBA to Macau next October.”