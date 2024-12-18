Sands China renews shared services agreement with Las Vegas Sands for one year

Las Vegas Sands will continue to provide Sands China with marketing and transportation services.

Macau.- Sands China has announced through a company filing the renewal of its shared services agreement with its controlling shareholder, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) for one year until December 31, 2025.

LVS will continue to provide Sands China in marketing, public relations, and management of integrated resorts with an annual cap set at US$12.4m for 2025. LVS will also continue to offer transportation services with a cap projected at US$12.6m.

Sands China signs multiyear deal with the NBA

Earlier this month, Sands China signed a multiyear deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to bring the NBA China Games to Macau in 2025. The partnership will start with two preseason games between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns to be held at The Venetian Arena on October 10, and October 12, 2025.

Throughout the year, the NBA and the casino operator will host fan activities, community outreach and lifestyle events. There will be an NBA Fan Day in the week of the games, featuring celebrity performances and chances for fans to watch teams, celebrities and influencers in on-court activities and skill competitions. Before the games, an NBA Flagship Store will open at The Londoner Macao, offering NBA merchandise from brands like Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Wilson and NBA Kids.