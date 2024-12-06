Sands China leads Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon

A delegation of 17 Macau enterprises embarked on a five-day tech exploration trip.

Macau.- A delegation of 17 enterprises from Macau made a journey to Lisbon organised by Sands China, for a five-day exploration of technological innovation. From November 11 to 15, the trip was designed to “foster the long-term development of technological innovation in Macau, in alignment with Macau SAR government’s vision.”

Co-organised by the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and supported by the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), the trip aimed to promote cooperation between Macau and global tech leaders.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China, said: “Sands China remains committed to supporting local enterprises and industries, and we are very pleased at the success of the exploratory visit to Lisbon.

“As a pillar of Macao’s economy, Sands China is dedicated to creating synergy between integrated resort operators and local industries. For this trip, we were honoured to partner with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR with the support of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund to leverage our resources to provide an effective platform for Macao’s delegates to forge cooperation with Lisbon’s innovative enterprises.

“By encouraging local enterprises to go global and bring the latest innovations to Macao, it is our hope that they get inspired from this trip as we aim to lay a solid foundation for Macao’s development in technological innovation. We are grateful to all who took part to make this visit happen, and we look forward to great things ahead as we utilise Macao’s advantages as a Sino-Portuguese platform and work together to boost Macao’s economic diversification.”

The first activity on the delegation’s itinerary was to attend the Web Summit, an annual tech conference held in Lisbon. Around 70,000 people from 150 nations, including 2,600 start-ups, 900 investors, and 800 speakers took part in the event.

The conference presented keynotes, panel discussions, and networking prospects focused on the latest innovations and trends in technology, with prominent business figures leading masterclasses, roundtables, and discussions to share their knowledge across various sectors. The Macau delegation participated in sessions about sustainability, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Delegation member Misty Luo, representative of Macao Newland Technology, commented: “We are excited to participate in this Lisbon trip, as it offers us the opportunity to explore outside Macao and learn abroad.

“As one of the first DSEDT-certified Macao enterprises, our company aims to further enhance our innovative approach through experiences like this, with the goal of accelerating the growth of Macao’s digital transformation.”

The casino operator said: “Initiatives like the Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon are part of Sands China’s support of the Macao SAR government’s promotion of the long-term and sustainable development of smart tourism and high-tech industries. Through such initiatives, Sands China hopes to further integrate tourism and modern technology by supporting the research and development of new high-tech local products, in contribution to Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.”