Sands China hosts open day for local businesses

Macau.- Sands China has held an open day event for local businesses to learn about its procurement preferences. The event was attended by around 200 representatives from various sectors, including manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.

The open day was a joint initiative with the Macau Chamber of Commerce under a programme that provides financial support, business matching, and training for small and micro-enterprises and youth start-ups. Sands China said that it could help provide valuable information for local enterprises looking to expand abroad.

This year’s open day also featured a special counter for Marina Bay Sands, an integrated resort owned by Las Vegas Sands in Singapore.

Sands China revealed that its procurement expenditure reached as much as MOP5.9bn ($737.5m) last year, with local businesses accounting for nearly 90 per cent of that (MOP5.28bn). Sands China has recently posted net revenue of US$1.28bn for the first quarter of the year, up 132 per cent when compared to last year. Its net loss was US$10m, down from US$336m in the prior-year period.

Robert G. Goldstein, Sands China CEO and chairman said: “In Macau, we were pleased to see the ongoing recovery now underway in all gaming and nongaming segments accelerate during the quarter.

“We remain deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue our investments to enhance Macau’s tourism appeal to travellers from throughout the region, including to foreign visitors to Macau.”