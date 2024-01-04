Sands China confirms bonus salary for employees

Sands China has announced a discretionary bonus for eligible employees and a salary increase for 99 per cent of staff.

Macau.- Sands China has announced that it will give a bonus equivalent to one month’s salary to eligible employees as a gesture of recognition for their 2023 contributions. The undisclosed aggregate amount will be distributed on January 31. Those with less than a year of service will receive prorated bonuses if hired before October 1, 2023.

Non-management team members with a year or more of service will receive the bonus, while management will be granted bonuses based on the company’s incentive plan.

Sands China has also announced a salary increase, effective March 1, for 99 per cent (26,000 peopel). Those earning up to MOP13,000 monthly will have a 4.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent increase, while eligible team members with salaries exceeding MOP13,000 will see a 2.5 per cent pay rise.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 was MOP183.06bn. That’s a rise of 333.8 per cent when compared to 2022. As Macau’s annual GGR exceeded MOP180bn (US$22.45bn), the six city’s casino operators are to increase their pledged non-gaming investment by 20 per cent.