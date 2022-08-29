Sands China celebrates Venetian Macao 15th anniversary

Sands China held a series of events on Sunday.

Macau.- On August 28, 2007, The Venetian Macao opened its doors on the Cotai Strip. Since then, the complex has become one of the most important resorts in the city and hosted 386 million visitors.

To celebrate the Venetian’s anniversary, local charities and NGOs took part in a series of activities on (August 28), with members and their families riding the gondola, playing games and enjoying other activities organised by the Macau SAR.

Co-sponsored by Sands Cares Ambassadors, the Olympic Games and the Macau Medical and Health Federation promoted the health of people with intellectual disabilities. To celebrate the anniversary, Sands China also donated MOP248,000 to Special Olympics Macau to support his Healthy Athlete Program.

Sands China President Wang Yingwei said: “The Venetian Macao is Macau’s first and still its most visited integrated resort”. He said the casino was a “game changer” that “paved the way for Cotai’s other integrated resorts”.

The company said that from now until October 31, The Venetian Macao is rolling out a range of accommodation, gourmet, shopping, leisure and entertainment benefits for guests.

Sands China posts net revenue of US$915m for H1

The casino operator has recently shared its financial results for the first half of the year, posting a loss of HK$5.96bn (US$760m). That compares to a loss of HK$2.96bn (US$381m) in the first half of 2021.

The company reported an adjusted property EBITDA loss of HK$94m (US$120m), compared to an adjusted property EBITDA of HK$1.82bn (US$234m) in the first half of 2021. Net revenue for the group decreased by 43.5 per cent to HK$7.18bn (US$915m).

Sands China said that, as of June 30, it has sufficient liquidity in place, including cash and cash equivalents and excluding restricted cash and cash equivalents of US$766m, and access to US$1.04bn of available borrowing capacity from its 2018 SCL Revolving Facility.