Altenar secures Danish B2B supplier licence

The sportsbook provider now holds a five-year certification.

Press release.- Altenar has been granted a supplier licence by the Danish Gambling Authority (DGA), marking the provider’s entry into the newly regulated market.

Obtaining the DGA licence involved a thorough evaluation process. Altenar is now able to partner with and offer its award-winning solutions to licenced operators.

As one of the first providers to acquire the licence, Altenar has continued to demonstrate its proactive approach to compliance. The provider is now preparing to deliver its localised sportsbook software to operators in the country and grow its foothold across another of Europe’s regulated markets.

Magno Neiva, head of licensing and regulatory compliance at Altenar, said: “Securing the Danish B2B supplier licence represents a significant milestone for Altenar as it is one of Europe’s top ten online betting markets with plenty of opportunity for growth.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning sportsbook solutions to Danish players and remain committed to delivering further exceptional products and services that appeal to new audiences in the jurisdictions.”