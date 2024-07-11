Robert Macaulay steps down as Greyhound Racing NSW CEO

Wayne Billett will take over as acting CEO until a full-time replacement is found.

Australia.- The Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) has announced Robert Macaulay has stepped down as chief executive officer of the organisation. It said Macaulay made the decision on good terms and believed it was in the best interest of the industry.

Wayne Billett, the organisation’s deputy chief executive officer, will assume the role of acting CEO while a search for a permanent replacement is initiated.

During his tenure, Macaulay played a key role in reforming the organisation and the culture of the industry. He was responsible for overseeing the industry’s rehoming program and implementing new welfare and safety initiatives. Macaulay recently highlighted improvements made since the industry faced possible closure eight years ago.