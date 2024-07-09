Greyhound Racing NSW highlights safety improvements

Rob Macaulay says the industry is much better than eight years ago.

Australia.- Rob Macaulay, CEO of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW), has highlighted improvements made since the industry faced possible closure eight years ago. He noted that NSW was the first jurisdiction to introduce a zero unnecessary euthanasia policy.

He said 2,806 greyhounds had been rehomed in the past year, compared to 415 eight years ago. He also highlighted the reduction of breeding numbers by half compared to a decade ago, track and safety standard enhancements and the achievement of the lowest track mortality rate in the sport’s history.

Macaulay said: “We’re immensely proud of how far our sport has come since almost being shut down. This has only been possible thanks to our participants, partners and dedicated supporters.

“Following the McHugh Inquiry and Morris Iemma’s Reform Panel, we have implemented outstanding animal welfare programs, made tough reform decisions and invested strategically in our assets to ensure they are safe and world-class.

“Our Greyhounds As Pets rehoming programs are recognised as the largest, most successful of their type anywhere in the world. GRNSW assisted 2,806 greyhounds transition to pet life in the past financial year, up from 415 when we were nearly shutdown. There is still a lot more to do, but we are making the difficult decisions to secure the long-term sustainability of our sport, particularly focusing on the highest standards of animal welfare.”

See also: Calls for federal inquiry into greyhound racing in Australia