Resorts World Cruises to begin cruising in China

Genting Hong Kong reported that it expects a net loss in the range of US$140 million to US$170 million for the year

In light of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, Resorts World is preparing to operate its first cruise in China.

China.- Resorts World Cruises Pte Ltd, the company launched by Genting Hong Kong founder Lim Kok Thay last April, announced a ship named Resorts World One, formerly known as the Explorer Dream, will start cruising in China.

It will be the first cruise line to be operating in China after the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Explorer Dream was a ship previously owned by Dream Cruises, a parent company of Genting Hong Kong. The company filed for liquidation in January 2022. Currently, the group does not operate any cruises, and it stated that it will not be able to resume such operations in the future.

A total of 1,856 passengers can be accommodated in the ship’s 928 rooms. According to Fleetmon, Resorts World’s new cruise ship will also operate from Singapore for two weeks, replacing Resorts World’s other cruise ship, Genting Dream.

From March 10th onwards, it will offer two- and three-night cruises from Hong Kong.

Genting Hong Kong to hold first creditors meeting on January 18

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, Genting Hong Kong will hold the first meetings of creditors and contributors to appoint a permanent liquidator on January 18 and 19. Formal notices have been sent to the creditors of Genting Hong Kong and Dream Cruises in accordance with Bermuda law.

The meetings will also determine whether or not a committee of inspection is to be appointed to act with the Permanent Liquidator, and if so, who will be the elected members.