Macau eases Covid-19 restrictions

Quarantine requirements for all nationalities entering Macau end this Sunday.

Macau.- From Sunday January 8, most of Macau’s travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic will come to an end. Quarantine requirements will end for all visitors entering Macau, health declarations will no longer be required at ports of entry and post-entry health management requirements will be abolished.

For those entering Macau from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, there will no longer be any NAT test upon entry. Those entering Macau from other countries will be required to present a negative NAT result obtained within the previous 48 hours or show RAT test result at the time of boarding. Macau International Airport will resume transfer services.

People entering Macau from all countries will be required to undergo a 48-hour nucleic acid test if they wish to travel to mainland China within seven days of entry. Chinese authorities have also announced that travel restrictions with Hong Kong and Macau would be eased from Sunday, with most Covid-19 controls to be scrapped.

Elsie Ao Ieong U, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture said: “January 8 marks the end of the transition phase.”

