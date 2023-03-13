Resorts World Cruises expects cruise business recovery in HK

The company hopes the return of mainland Chinese tourists to Hong Kong will help boost the sector.

Hong Kong.- Resorts World Cruises Pte Ltd, the company launched by Genting Hong Kong founder Lim Kok Thay last April, expects a rapid recovery of the cruise market in Hong Kong. Launching the company’s 13-deck Resorts World One, company president Michael Goh told South China Morning Post that Hong Kong has a better chance of a quick recovery than Singapore.

He said: “Hong Kong has a good international flight connection, and is a very popular destination for international travellers.”

Resorts World One will offer destination cruises starting in April. Approximately 1,800 passengers can be accommodated in 326 balcony cabins and 40 suite cabins.

After being idle for three years, Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal has reopened, receiving its first international cruise ship in January. The terminal is expected to host at least 150 port calls from 16 different cruise lines this year, and will also provide weekly itineraries to Kaohsiung, Taiwan departing from Hong Kong.

For a decade, Hong Kong was the most visited destination globally. However even before the pandemic visitor numbers had fallen from the peak of 65.15 million in 2018 due to anti-government protests.