Illegal gambling in the Philippines: 59 arrested in Davao del Norte

The Philippines.- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested 55 Chinese nationals, three Malaysians and one Filipino allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Barangay Manay, Panabo City, Davao del Norte. NBI regional director Archie Albao said the raid was sparked by a tip off about the kidnap of a Malaysian national named Ruby Lim.

Police found a warehouse had been housing an unlicensed offshore gaming operation for the last three months. They found 60 computers, passports, IDs, cell phones, firearms, handcuffs and baseball bats. Lim was not found. Some suspects, including the person believed to be the manager, allegedly escaped during the raid.

According to Phil Star, the Chinese nationals involved had relocated to Davao del Norte after a similar operation in Metro Manila was shut down. They are under investigation. Many said they were forced to work against their will.

187 deported after raids on illegal gaming operators

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has reported that 187 Chinese nationals have been deported following their arrests during a series of raids on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu, Bamban and Porac towns in Tarlac, and Metro Manila. The deportation was coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

PAOCC executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz told the Philippine News Agency: “If you are a foreigner, you have to present your documents and passport. When they were arrested, they were not able to present any. They are undesirable aliens. Their offence is a violation of immigration laws, so they are subject to deportation.”

