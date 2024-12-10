GCGRA issues warning over unlicensed lottery and gaming in UAE

The GCGRA has granted only one lottery licence to The Game which operates as The UAE Lottery.

United Arab Emirates.- The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has issued a warning to residents of the UAE about the risks of unlicensed lottery and gaming operators. In a press release issued on December 9, the regulator reminded residents that “under the federal laws of the UAE, only lottery and commercial gaming operators approved by the GCGRA are permitted to operate.”

It said that playing or doing business with unlicensed operators can lead to serious risks, such as losing money, falling victim to fraud or cheating, having personal data stolen or misused, cybersecurity threats like malware and phishing, and the possibility of being involved in a regulatory or criminal investigation.

Lucky Day operated by Momentum subsidiary The Game LLC is the only national lottery licensed in the country. The Game received a lottery licence from the GCGRA in July. Two airport lotteries, Big Ticket and Dubai Duty-Free, are also allowed to operate and have been around for about 40 years. The GCGRA said it has ordered all other lotteries to shut down.

Kevin Mullally, CEO of the GCGRA, said: “The GCGRA is committed to ensuring a safe and legal gaming environment in the UAE.” He urged consumers to “Stay vigilant and informed, to protect yourself from the risks associated with illegal gaming. Your adherence to the law not only safeguards your personal and financial security but also upholds the integrity of our community. If you choose to play, do so only with licensed operators.”

“These unlicensed businesses have not had their technology or games independently evaluated for fairness or security. They are not required to act responsibly or incorporate basic consumer protection. They are not subject to advertising regulations and lack any oversight of their finances, including having reserves for prize payouts and complying with anti-money laundering laws. Consumers are strongly advised to avoid unlicensed operators to protect themselves from adverse consequences. Similarly, advertisers, payment processors, and other service providers that support these businesses risk sanctions and potential consequences affecting their ability to operate in the UAE.”

In October, the regulator granted its first casino licence to Wynn Resorts for Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. MGM Resorts has also applied for a licence.