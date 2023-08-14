Former Victoria police commissioner to head inquiry into SA Greyhound Racing

Graham Ashton will lead an inquiry into South Australia’s greyhound racing industry after allegations of animal abuse.

Australia.- Graham Ashton, a former police commissioner in the state of Victoria, has been appointed to lead an inquiry into South Australia’s greyhound racing sector, following claims of animal abuse in the industry. The inquiry was announced by the state government after an ABC report that showed dogs being kicked and punched at a property near Murray Bridge.

Premier Peter Malinauskas stressed the importance of ensuring greyhound racing aligns with standards. He said the inquiry will scrutinise the industry’s operations, culture and regulatory efficacy regarding animal welfare and will be completed by the end of November.

Ashton worked on the Australian investigation into the Bali bombings in 2002 and set up Victoria Police’s Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit in 2013.

Racing minister Katrine Hildyard stated: “Ashton brings to this inquiry a wealth of experience, including in his role as commissioner of police in Victoria but also vast experience in sports integrity, including around the racing industry.”

