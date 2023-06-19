South Australian greyhound trainers banned for life over live baiting

Greyhound racing is a popular sport in Australia, with races held regularly across the country.

Three South Australian greyhound trainers have been handed life bans.

Australia.- The Greyhound Racing SA (GRSA), the governing body for greyhound racing in South Australia, has announced that three greyhound trainers have been handed lifetime bans and fines for their involvement in the illegal practice of live baiting.

Troy, Connor, and Jackson Murray faced a hearing by the independent Integrity Hearings Panel, which confirmed their participation in using live animals as bait to enhance greyhound performance during training sessions. This case marks the first-ever confirmed instance of live baiting in South Australia and has resulted in severe penalties.

The GRSA imposed unprecedented lifetime bans on the trainers, barring them from any participation in the sport across Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, the trainers were subjected to fines, with amounts reaching AU$80,000, AU$60,000, and AU$40,000 respectively, making them the largest fines ever applied in South Australia for live baiting offences.

The investigation was initiated following an anonymous tip-off received by GRSA, which led to a raid on a property in Lewiston, located north of Adelaide. The raid, conducted jointly by GRSA’s integrity department and the RSPCA, uncovered evidence of live baiting, prompting the immediate suspension of the trainers’ licenses and registrations.

Grantley Stevens, chair of GRSA, stated: “This outcome should send the strongest possible message about just how seriously we take the integrity of our sport.”

Greyhound racing is a popular sport in Australia, with races held regularly across the country. However, the industry has been the subject of controversy due to concerns over animal welfare.

In February, the Coalition for Protection of Greyhounds called for an investigation into Traralgon’s J-curve greyhound track in Victoria. It said that despite being designed to enhance animal safety, it saw the highest number of animal injuries in the state last year and the fifth highest in the country.