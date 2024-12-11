Regulating the Game announces its latest addition to its 2025 Masterclass Series in Sydney

Regulating the Game 2025 will be held in Sydney, Australia, from March 10th to 13th.

Press release.- The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference have announced the latest addition to its 2025 Masterclass Series in Sydney: “Beyond Compliance – Safer Gambling Training and Building a Culture of Customer Care,” presented by the renowned Jay Robinson, chief stakeholder relations officer at Focal Research Consultants.

With over 20 years of global experience in developing and delivering impactful training programs across jurisdictions—from pubs and clubs to casinos and online operators—Jay is a leading voice in creating safer gambling environments that transcend compliance. Jay’s approach focuses on building a culture of customer care that prioritises player protection and staff well-being while enhancing the overall gambling experience.

Why attend this masterclass?

Great training is more than ticking a compliance box—it is the foundation of cultural transformation and customer care. This masterclass will delve into:

How industry leaders, regulators, and frontline staff can embed a culture of safer gambling.

The critical role leadership plays in sustaining training initiatives.

Strategies to extend the reach and effectiveness of safer gambling programs, improving customer experiences, reducing staff burnout, and driving long-term benefits for operators and stakeholders alike.

“Effective gambling staff training must meet the real needs of both staff and customers, ensuring that safer gambling practices become second nature. This masterclass is about empowering organisations to go beyond compliance, fostering a culture of care and leadership that makes a lasting impact,” said Jay Robinson.

Who should attend?

This masterclass is essential for operational leaders, C-suite executives, regulators, and anyone committed to advancing safer gambling initiatives. Participants will leave with actionable insights and tools to lead cultural change, elevate training outcomes, and strengthen their organisation’s reputation.

Regulating the Game: A leading global event

The Regulating the Game conference has established itself as a flagship event, bridging the gap between regulators, industry professionals, and stakeholders. Now entering its fifth year, the conference continues to attract world-class speakers and attendees, driving innovation and inspiring meaningful discussions on policy, regulation, and sector challenges.