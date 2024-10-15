Jamieson O’Reilly to deliver keynote at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Jamieson O’Reilly will deliver a keynote speech titled “Oceans 11 Downunder – How I Hacked Australia’s Two Biggest Casinos (Legally).”

Press release.- The organisers of Regulating the Game 2025 have announced that Jamieson O’Reilly, CEO and Lead Hacker at Dvuln, will deliver a keynote titled “Oceans 11 Downunder: How I Hacked Australia’s Two Biggest Casinos (Legally)” at the 2025 edition of the conference in Sydney.

The organisers said: “In this eye-opening keynote, Jamieson will take attendees behind the scenes of how he legally hacked into two of Australia’s largest casinos, uncovering serious vulnerabilities in their digital infrastructure. Casinos are known for their robust security measures, but as they increasingly rely on interconnected systems and digital processes, new vulnerabilities emerge that even the most fortified establishments must contend with.”

Mr O’Reilly added: “When most people think of a casino, they think of high security, underground vaults, and an overall intimidating complexity. But with great complexity comes great security consequences. It’s easy to think of a casino as one big money-making machine. But the reality is, under the hood, casinos are run by many individual moving parts, all relying on each other equally to function.”

O’Reilly’s talk will delve into the specific techniques he used to breach these casinos’ defences, exposing weaknesses in their systems, surveillance networks, customer databases, and backend operations. Although both casinos have since patched the vulnerabilities, Jamieson’s experience highlights the broader challenges facing the gaming industry in the digital age, where the expanding attack surface presents real risks.

Paul Newson, event organiser and Principal at Vanguard Overwatch, commented: “With his incredible experience in ethical hacking and cybersecurity, Jamieson’s keynote is set to be a highly anticipated session of the conference. His revelations about how he legally breached the security of two major casinos provide crucial lessons for the entire gambling sector.

“As the industry becomes more digitally interconnected, understanding the risks and learning how to defend against cyber threats is more important than ever.”

As a leader in offensive security, he has conducted countless red team exercises and adversary simulations against some of the hardest targets in the world, from banks and casinos to government agencies, to test their resilience against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

His expertise helps organisations uncover critical vulnerabilities and build robust defences against highly skilled attackers.

Jamieson is a member of the CREST Approved Australasia Council, underscoring his leadership in the cybersecurity community in addition to this, Jamieson is also a co-author of the post-quantum encryption specification PPQM, demonstrating his knowledge in advanced cryptography and defensive security.

His keynote will not only offer an insider’s view into casino security vulnerabilities but will also provide practical insights into how businesses can strengthen their defences against ever-evolving digital threats. The session is essential for anyone in the gaming sector looking to safeguard their digital infrastructure in a connected world where no system is truly secure.

Regulating the Game is a flagship conference that bridges the gap between regulators, industry professionals, and stakeholders. The conference introduces expert content, inspires critical discussions on policy and regulatory challenges, and drives innovation to underpin the future of effective gambling regulation.