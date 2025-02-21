Uplatform at SiGMA Eurasia 2025 – Meet Maria in Dubai

The company’s senior sales manager will attend the event and will showcase solutions that boost engagement and revenue growth.

Press release.- SiGMA Eurasia 2025, one of the industry’s most anticipated gatherings, will occur in Dubai, UAE, from February 23 to 25. Bringing together over 18,000 delegates, 500+ speakers, and high-level government representatives, the event offers a prime platform for networking, business growth, and industry innovation.

Representing Uplatform at the event will be Maria, their senior sales manager. With over six years of experience in the igaming industry, Maria specialises in business development and strategic partnerships, helping operators maximise their growth with Uplatform’s tailored solutions.

Maria stated: “Dubai’s ambition mirrors what we do at Uplatform. We don’t just follow trends—we help operators stay ahead, offering tailored solutions that truly drive success.”

The company said: “At SiGMA Eurasia, Uplatform’s delegate, Maria, will be on hand to discuss their comprehensive sportsbook and casino offerings, designed to help operators thrive in diverse markets. With a results-focused approach, she’ll showcase solutions that boost engagement and revenue growth.

“For anyone who wants to stay ahead in a competitive market, Maria is ready to share insights on strategies that deliver real results. From expanding sports and casino coverage or offering an all-in-one platform, Maria will share solutions that are sure to make a difference.”