Two Entain executives step down in Australia and New Zealand

Chief executive Dean Shannon says the resignations are unrelated to the AUSTRAC investigation in Australia.

Australia.- Two senior executives at Entain have resigned just days after Gavin Isaacs stepped down as CEO. Lachlan Fitt, who served as chief financial officer (CFO) at Entain Australia, and Cameron Rodger, who was the managing director of Entain New Zealand, have left their positions.

Fitt began his tenure with the company in 2018 and became CFO in 2019. He previously worked at Macquarie Group, an Australian investment bank, and held various positions at Tabcorp in both Sydney and London. Rodger assumed the position of managing director of Entain New Zealand following the partnership established between Entain and Tab New Zealand in June 2023.

Dean Shannon, chief executive officer (CEO) of Entain Australia and New Zealand, told Focus Gaming News: “They were both genuine resignations as Lachlan and Cam are looking to explore opportunities in thoroughbred breeding and racing industry consultation. It has nothing to do with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) investigation nor the recent departure of Gavin Isaacs from Entain Group. We are fortunate enough to have a strong bench with good succession planning and have filled all gaps internally.”

AUSTRAC it taking civil proceedings against Entain Group accusing it of serious and systemic non-compliance with Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) laws. It claims that Entain’s board and senior management failed to appropriately monitor its AML/CTF programme and lacked proper controls to verify the identities of customers making cash deposits via third parties. It says Entain failed to check on 17 high-risk customers properly.