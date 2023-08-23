PopOK Gaming releases new video slot game “The Power of Kitsune”

This latest video slot game transports players to an enchanting world.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming presents its latest video slot game, “The Power of Kitsune,” designed to transport players to the enchanting world of Japanese folklore.

“The Power of Kitsune” features an array of captivating symbols, such as hieroglyphs, samurai armour, enchanted fox masks, and Wilds in the form of giant snakes. However, the symbols that hold the greatest value and power in the game are the half-human, half-fox symbols, making them the ones to watch out for.

In the Main Game, players can unlock the Bonus Game by collecting 3 Scatter symbols, where they will be rewarded with unlimited Free Spins and a chance to select between two exceptional warriors, Kai and Mei, to fight on their behalf. Each character has unique fox powers and 3 flames. The player wins if the player’s chosen character defeats their opponent by extinguishing their flames.

In the second level of the Bonus Game, players will face the same decision again, except this time they can choose from two powerful Kitsune spirits, Hiro or Akira, to fight alongside them. If their selected character defeats their opponent once again, they will unlock the Super Round.

During the Super Round, players can choose from four fox chests, each with a hidden prize, potentially revealing the highest cash prize or the biggest win multiplier.

The game offers paylines that pay both ways to increase the excitement, elevating players’ chances of hitting a winning combination.

