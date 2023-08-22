PopOK Gaming heading to Limassol for SiGMA Balkans & CIS

SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 is going to take place from September 4th to 7th, in Limassol, Cyprus.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced participation in the upcoming SiGMA Balkans & CIS event in charming Limassol, Cyprus to showcase its latest products and offerings.

PopOK Gaming is a dynamic force in the gaming sphere, known for its commitment to pushing creative and technological boundaries. Their diverse portfolio features innovative gaming solutions and captivating titles that resonate with global audiences, offering immersive experiences beyond the ordinary.

The SiGMA Balkans & CIS event unites industry leaders and visionaries from the Balkans and the CIS region and can provide a good opportunity for PopOK Gaming to explore new markets, identify potential customers, and expand its user base.

At booth 032 PopOK Gaming’s passionate team eagerly anticipates connecting with like-minded attendees who share the passion for online games.

To schedule a meeting, reach out to sales@popokgaming.com or business@popokgaming.com.