Pipol to showcase its latest developments in communication technology at SBC Summit Latinoamérica

Pipol will once again be present at one of the most important igaming and sports betting events in Latin America.

Press release.- SBC Summit Latinoamérica is set to open its doors on October 31 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, offering three days of engaging interactions with industry professionals. The event will culminate in an awards ceremony on November 2.

Pipol has been nominated for international awards for the second time this year. Following their recent victory as the ‘Best Marketing Provider’ at the EGR Global Awards 2023, they are now vying for the ‘Marketing and Service Provider of the Year’ award at the upcoming SBC AWARDS.

With the launch of MIA and remarkable growth in their artificial intelligence-based tools, Pipol has established itself as a leading player in the LatAm egaming sector. Their strong emphasis on technological development sets them apart in the industry, making them the preferred partner for gambling advertisers.

If you’re interested in learning more about Pipol, exploring the latest developments in communication technology, and analyzing success stories, the company invites you to join them on November 2nd at 1:40 pm for a talk by Diego Fernandez, Pipol’s AdTech director, in conference room N1 during the event.

Furthermore, Pipol will have an exclusive meeting room at location C10 within the event, where you can engage in productive discussions and find efficient solutions to meet the needs of potential clients seeking to optimize their media investments.

The entire C-Level team from Pipol will be present at SBC Summit Latinoamérica. If you wish to schedule a meeting with them in advance, please reach out to us at [email protected].