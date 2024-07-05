Philippines speaker orders congressional investigation into offshore gaming operators

The Senate speaker says illegal operations continue.

The Philippines.- Senate speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez has (July 5) initiated a congressional investigation into criminal activities linked to unauthorised offshore gaming operators (often incorrectly referred to as POGOS, an old term for legal operators that is no longer used).

Romualdez expressed concern illegal operators continued to operate and said the congressional investigation would examine money laundering, human trafficking, and other related offences as well as the effectiveness of current regulations and any gaps that allow operators to evade the law.

“Identifying those responsible for facilitating these illegal operations and ensuring they are held accountable is a priority,” Romualdez said. He added: “This is not just about enforcing the law; it’s about safeguarding our nation’s economic stability and protecting our citizens from the harmful effects of criminal enterprises.”

