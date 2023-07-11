Philippines: POGO raid suspects freed due to lack of evidence

The raid on June 27 led to the rescue of 2,714 people.

Five Chinese human trafficking suspects have been released due to a lack of evidence.

The Philippines.- Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has said that five Chinese suspects arrested during a raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Las Piñas City have been released due to a lack of evidence provided by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Remulla highlighted a failure of the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group to coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) prior to the raid, resulting in a lack of case buildup and evidence against the suspects. He acknowledged a need to discuss the matter with police general Benjamin Accorda Jr., who is recovering from bypass surgery, but stressed the importance of proper coordination between law enforcement agencies to ensure a strong case.

The raid led to the rescue of 2,714 people. Some 1,534 were identified as Filipinos while the remainder consisted of foreign workers from different parts of Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Those without visas were sent back to their home countries and others are undergoing the process of canceling their visas.

Remulla confirmed that rescued Filipinos have been able to return to their homes. He said investigations were continuing.

Philippines Commission on Audit to examine POGO GGRs

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has reported that the Philippine Commission on Audit (COA) has been authorised to investigate the gross gaming receipts (GGRs) of POGOs while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) seeks a third-party auditor.

In a legal guidance provided to COA chairman Gamaliel Cordoba, the DOJ said audits of POGO GGRs must be conducted by an independent, reputable, internationally known and duly accredited third-party auditor in accordance with the National Internal Revenue Code. However, in cases where PAGCOR requires COA’s assistance due to violations by the third-party, the state auditor may proceed with the examination while PAGCOR continues its to seek a qualified third-party.