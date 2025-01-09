Macau airport passenger volume hits a record in 2024

The number of passengers was up 48 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- CAM, the operator of Macau’s international airport, has reported that over 7.64 million passengers used the airport in 2024. That represents a rise of 48 per cent in year-on-year terms. The airport handled 59,000 aircraft movements, up 41 per cent when compared to last year. However, the 2024 level is still down about 20.4 per cent compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December alone, during the holiday season, the airport had 680,000 passengers and 5,280 flights. That’s a rise of 14 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively, compared to December 2023. During the Christmas holidays, from December 20 to 25, the airport handled over 22,000 passengers per day, with December 22 being the most active day, handling 25,000 passengers.

Currently, 27 airlines are operating at the airport, offering flights to 41 destinations in mainland China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Macau shares gross gaming revenue results in 2024

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year. However, the figure was down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels when GGR reached MOP292.45bn (US$36.7bn). The results have surpassed the Macau government’s expectations. Authorities have forecast GGR could hit MOP216bn (US$27.07bn) in 2025.

2024 is the second year of Macau’s recovery from Covid-19, following the end of all travel restrictions in early 2023. According to authorities, nearly 35 million people visited the city last year, surpassing the government’s target of 34 million tourist arrivals.

December’s GGR was down 1.3 per cent sequentially from MOP18.44bn (US$2.31bn) to MOP18.2bn (US$2.28bn). Compared to the same month in 2023, the figure was down by 2 per cent. It was the third-lowest of the year, mainly due to President Xi Jinping’s visit for the 25th Anniversary of Macau’s handover to China on December 20.