Philippines: barangay captains arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling

The Philippines.- Three barangay captains in Negros Occidental have been charged for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) identified Noli Villarosa of Barangay Tangub as the financier of small town lottery (STL) operations in Kabankalan, while Roel Alibango and Franz Leonard Seguero of Barangays 5 and 6 were accused of acting as STL “protectors.”

According to NBI-Bacolod office chief Renoir Baldovino, Seguero organised a meeting of unauthorised STL bet collectors in February, which was attended by Alibango and an unidentified STL manager. Villarosa, who met with Kabankalan captains in January, allegedly promised them a share of the profits from the STL operations.

Some barangay captains who attended the meeting are willing to give statements to substantiate the charges against the accused, Baldovino said. Those arrested have denied the allegations.

According to The Philippine Star, Villarosa said he would resign if found to be involved in illegal gambling. He claims his meeting with other barangay captains was to discuss the creation of an unnamed party list. The case is now with the Kabankalan City prosecutor’s office.

Elsewhere, police from Angat, Bulakan, and Malolos City have arrested two people in connection with small-town lottery bookies (STL Bookies) and three others who were playing tong-its, a card game.