Philippines: 10 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The Philippines.- Police have arrested ten people in two operations in Bulacan in connection with alleged illegal gambling. In one operation, five people were arrested for allegedly participating in Ball Drop and Colour Game at funfair in Barangay Pinambaran, San Miguel.

In a second case, police from Angat, Bulakan, and Malolos City arrested two people in connection with small-town lottery bookies (STL Bookies) and three others who were playing Tong-its, a card game.

Elsewhre an operation conducted in Calamba City resulted in the arrest of ten suspects for alleged involvement in illegal poker in Barangay Lecheria. Police confiscated a set of playing cards and suspected betting money totalling PHP8,200. The suspects are in the custody of the Calamba CPS and are facing charges of illegal gambling.