Philippines aims to attract 5 million foreign tourists this year

In 2022, the country's target for international arrivals was 1.7 million.

The country is focused on recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact it had on the economy and aims to boost the tourism sector.

The Philippines.- Christina Frasco, the Philippines’ Tourism Secretary, has stated during a television interview that the country expects to attract 5 million foreign visitors this year.

Authorities had expected 1.7 million tourists to arrive in 2022, but 2.6 million visited the country, so this year’s target is to double that number to a minimum of 4.8 million.

The Philippines reopened its borders to international tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 last February after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic.

Also in October 2022, authorities decided to end the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces to move in line with Southeast Asian neighbours that have already lifted the measure.

The national government has launched the “eTravel” system to help the Department of Tourism (DOT) achieve its goal of attracting more tourists by 2023. It is a one-stop electronic travel declaration system that has replaced the One Health Pass.

According to The Philippine News Agency, the DOT has also launched projects aimed at boosting tourism in the country and ensuring the country is ready to receive global tourists.

The tourism sector could help revitalise an economy heavily damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Philippines lifted the majority of Covid-19 restrictions back in March 2022, which helped casino revenue.