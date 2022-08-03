Philippines GGR up 144% for Q2

Philippines gross gaming revenue came in at US$824.2m for the quarter.

The Philippines.- Authorities in The Philippines have reported that gross gaming revenue in the second quarter of the year came in at PHP45.89bn (US$824.2m). That’s a rise of was up 40.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 144 pr cent year-on-year.

The increase in revenue was attributed to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions as many casinos in the Philippines resumed full operations in March. Manila’s Entertainment City casino resorts generated PHP37.01bn in GGR, accounting for 80.6 per cent of all GGR. The figure was up 37.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 152.3 per cent when compared to last year.

Casinos in the Clark Freeport Zone generated PHP4.75bn GGR, up from PHP3.01bn in the first quarter. PAGCOR-operated casinos reported aggregate revenue (excluding in-house bingo- was PHP3.79bn, up 45.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

A total of PHP1.32bn was generated from table games at PAGCOR-run casinos, up 63.6 per cent from the previous quarter. The amount generated from slots at the same casinos rose by 28.6 per cent, to nearly PHP2.12bn.

PAGCOR reports net income of US$38.8m for H1

The Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) has shared its financial results for the first half of the year. It reported a net income of PHP2.16bn (US$38.8m), up 2,600 per cent when compared to last year.

The regulator reported income from gaming operations of PHP24.72bn (US$443m), up 67.3 per cent year-on-year. Total income was PHP26.70bn, up 68.1 per cent.